India vs Australia: Ian Healy’s comments on Virat Kohli may have switched India even more, says Shoaib Akhtar

Amid the controversy and noise over Virat Kohli’s post-match comments responding to Ian Healy’s criticism, he’s found support in an unlikely corner in the form of former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar. The topic came into light when Healy criticised Kohli for the aggression turned up the heat in the Bangalore Test. “The pressure is starting to tell on (Kohli). I’m losing respect for him. He’s got to be a lot more respectful of his opponents. The stuff he did with Steve Smith was unacceptable,” Healy told Melbourne Radio station SEN.

“So Kohli’s aggression was good for them. But I think it’s not good for them anymore. He’s really putting some pressure on (his players). You can read pressure all over Ravichandran Ashwin’s face. I think there are massive cracks showing in (Kohli),” he would add.

In reply to these comments, Kohli retorted that all that one needed to do was go on YouTube and search for Healy. He was referring to an incident at Centurion where the former Australia wicketkeeper was visibly upset with the umpire’s decision and slammed the bat in protest.

“We have 1.2 billion people in India and one person doesn’t make a difference. And also I think you should go and search on YouTube when he was given out in Centurion down the leg side. I heard he said something about me not having good behavior with the umpires. I think you all should YouTube that video,” the skipper said after the 75-run win.

Akhtar jumped to Kohli’s support and reckoned the statement could have been the booster for India to go on and level the series at 1-1. “Amused 2 [to] read @Iheals [Ian Healy] take on @imVkohli [Virat Kohli]. Come on Heals have heard many ‘polite enquiries’ in ur [your] deep voice, case of pot calling kettle black. If anything @Iheals comments on @imVkohli may have switched him & his team on even more. Sorry Heals this was a self-goal!,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

Amused 2 read @Iheals take on @imVkohli. Come on Heals have heard many ‘polite enquiries’ in ur deep voice, case of pot calling kettle black — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 7 March 2017

If anything @Iheals comments on @imVkohli may have switched him & his team on even more. Sorry Heals this was a self-goal! — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) 7 March 2017

Australia fell 75 runs short of India’s target of 188 runs in the second Test in Bangalore and have now squared the series at 1-1 with the third Test slated to begin on March 16 in Ranchi.

