India vs Australia: Virat Kohli hates losing and as a captain that’s how he’s built, says Shane Watson

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson is the latest to join the list of Virat Kohli’s admirers. Watson praised Kohli’s leadership qualities and also went on to compare his captaincy with that of a dictator.

It may be recalled here that Shane Watson has played a season of the IPL under Virat Kohli in the Royal Challengers Bangalore team and therefore, knows a thing or two about Kohli.

Watson observation came out in a leading Australian newspaper where he said, ” Virat Kohli’s captaincy is an iron-fisted dictatorship and Australia must brace themselves for the attack of the clones in Ranchi. He went to say, “How he is, he expects everyone in his team to be exactly the same as him. This is a great thing as a leader for him and for the Indian team, because he expects a lot of his teammates. He expects everyone to be on board with exactly how he is, and of course he’s more outward with how he does that, but that doesn’t mean it’s bad at all.” Watson further added, “I wouldn’t say he’s got a temper, he just rides the highs and lows of the game from an emotional point of view. He wants to win, he hates losing and as a captain that’s how he’s built.”

Kohli’s will to win is visible with his body language on the field, and while all captains hate to lose, his sheer desire to win is something that Watson also admires.

“One of the things I absolutely love about Virat is he’s got such a deep down burning desire to win – and obviously he’s up to pushing the limits. It’s a great thing for his team because they just get behind him as well.”

Commenting on the clash between the two rival captains in Bengaluru Watson said that Kohli and Australian skipper Steve Smith are similar personalities.

“I just know more than anything how much it means to these two guys,” said Watson and added “They’re both ultra-competitive. Virat’s outwardly more emotional about how much he loves winning. Steve has that same burning ambition … he’s just not as visible as Virat. I think it’s two players who are the best in the world and in time they will be greats of international cricket. To see two youngish skippers going head-to-head like this in such an awesome series … a lot of people love to be able to see two guys putting it all on the line for their teams.”

