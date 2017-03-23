India vs Australia: Virat Kohli has lost his focus, says Mitchell Johnson

Mitchell Johnson reckons Virat Kohli has taken things a little bit too far and has lost a bit of his focus. (Source: AP) Mitchell Johnson reckons Virat Kohli has taken things a little bit too far and has lost a bit of his focus. (Source: AP)

Former Australian pacer Mitchell Johnson has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli has lost his focus and will be under pressure heading into the series decider in Dharamsala.

“It’s one of those things we used to say as opposition players, you’d love to have him in your side because he has that passion and drive and he’s a gun player, everyone knows that,’’ Johnson told The Daily Telegraph in an interview and added, “But I reckon he has taken it a little bit too far and he’s lost a bit of his focus.”

Johnson further went on to day, “I know I went through being over-aggressive sometimes and got caught up with that emotion and wasn’t thinking about what I was doing out there. He might have fallen into that trap and I hope he does again in the last Test as well.”

Speaking about the series he said, “There’s been a fair bit of carry-on from both sides, not just Virat.” and added, ” But you can get Virat fired up, we’ve seen that, and it looks like he’s let his emotions take over. Australia have also bowled well to him. I think they’ve had clear plans to him, and he obviously doesn’t like to play the cover drive just outside off stump, and he looks like he’s trying to play it too straight.”

“He’s been scoring a lot of runs, but he’s in a bit of a slump at the moment. When the scoreline is 1-1, you want to see the best players do well, but if Australia bowl well and get on his nerves a bit, it will be perfect for us.”, said Johnson.

