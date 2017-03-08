India vs Australia: He (Virat Kohli) has his opinion and we have ours…we play the game the right way, says Darren Lehmann

Australia captain Steve Smith and coach Darren Lehmann during practice session in Colombo. (Source: AP) Australia captain Steve Smith and coach Darren Lehmann during practice session in Colombo. (Source: AP)

Australia coach Darren Lehmann vehemently refuted Indian captain Virat Kohli’s claims that Steve Smith and the Australian team repeatedly looked to the dressing room before making DRS calls.

“Never, ever, ever,” was Lehmann’s response when asked if his players made a practice of seeking off-field input for on-field decisions as Kohli alleged at the end of the second Test. “Very surprised to hear that, but it’s their opinion.”

“He (Kohli) has his opinion and we have ours, but at the end of the day we play the game the right way. “We’ve changed the way we want to play, we’ve obviously changed the side and we’re a younger side so I’m pretty pleased with the way we do things now. “We’ve never done any of that, so we’ll just get on with the next game.”

“I saw that two times happening when I was batting out there,” Kohli said post-match. “I pointed it out to the umpires, that it’s happened twice and I have seen their players looking up there for confirmation and that’s why the umpire was at him (Smith). Because we observed that and we told the match referee as well, and we told the umpires they had been doing that for the last three days and that had to stop.”

The issue has caused quite a stir with the media accusing Smith of cheating.

