India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and co sweat it out at the nets ahead of Ranchi Test, watch video

Along with skipper Virat Kohli, the entire team looks focused. (Source: File) Along with skipper Virat Kohli, the entire team looks focused. (Source: File)

While Virat Kohli may not have scored big with his willow in the ongoing Test series against Australia, he is leaving no stone unturned to regain his form. Practising at the nets in Ranchi on the eve of the third Test, Virat Kohli was seen practicing the forward defence with a lot of determination as he seemed intent on spending more time at the crease. Kohli was also seen working on his backfoot, cut and drive shots in line.

Kohli came into this series riding on a great run of form, having scored a double century in each of the last 4 Test series. But so far he has registered scores of 0, 13, 12, 15 in the series. However, Kohli has not looked out of sorts and all he needs to do is spend some time in the middle.

Along with Kohli, the entire team looks focused as other squad members were seen rigorously doing their drills in the practice session. Special attention was given to slip catching which has been an area of concern for the Indian team. Wriddhiman Saha who took two world-class catches was once more seen practising his dives to perfection.



India will play Australia in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy from Thursday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd