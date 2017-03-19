India vs Australia: Umpire Chris Gaffaney trolls Australia, watch video

Umpire Ian Gould and third umpire Nigel Llong also saw the funny side of Chris Gaffaney’s reaction. (Source:PTI) Umpire Ian Gould and third umpire Nigel Llong also saw the funny side of Chris Gaffaney’s reaction. (Source:PTI)

The 140th over of the Indian innings witnessed a comic element when Josh Hazelwood was bowling to Cheteshwar Pujara. Since morning nothing really was happening for the Australian bowlers as they toiled hard. Hazlewood trying to unsettle the batsman bowled a bouncer. It almost worked, encouraging the hook with no contact. Had Pujara hit it, it could have gone anywhere; as he didn’t look in control. A small victory to the bowler, but no damage done.

However, it was umpire Chris Gaffaney’s reaction at the other end which took everyone by surprise. There was a half shout for caught behind from Smith and the cordon when Pujara missed the pull. Gaffaney actually started to raise his finger, then suddenly changed his mind and finished by scratching his hat in the end. Even umpire Ian Gould and third umpire Llong see the funny side of it.

Meanwhile, Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha resumed play on the morning of Day 4 with their stand on 32, India requiring 92 further runs to secure a first innings lead. Much to the delight of skipper Virat Kohli, the duo maintained their stay at the crease as Pujara reached milestone of 150, taking India safely along with him. With more than seven hours at the crease, Pujara was a model of true and pure patience today.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd