India U19 vs Australia U19, ICC U19 World Cup Live Online Streaming: Ind U19 v Aus U19 TV Coverage

India U19 team are all set for their first game of the ICC U19 World Cup 2018 in New Zealand. The three-time champions face another three-time champions Australia in a Group B match on Sunday. Led by high-profile captain Prithvi Shaw and coach Rahul Dravid, India go strongly into the competition and will be aiming for a historic fourth title. They were the only unbeaten team going into the final of the 2016 edition in Bangladesh but buckled under West Indies bowling in the final. Ryan Harris-coached Australia’s preparations for the upcoming tournament included a five-match one-day series against Sri Lanka, which they won 4-1 in April. Here are all the details of when and where to watch India U19 vs Australia U19:

When is India U19 vs Australia U19 match of U19 World Cup 2018?

India U19 vs Australia U19 match will be played on Sunday, January 14, 2018. India and Australia are placed in Group B along with Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea.

Where is India U19 vs Australia U19 match of U19 World Cup 2018?

India U19 vs Australia U19 match will be played at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, New Zealand. India will be aiming for a historic fourth title at the U19 World Cup 2018.

What time does India U19 vs Australia U19 match of U19 World Cup 2018 start?

India U19 vs Australia U19 match begins at 6:15 AM IST. The tos of the match will take place at 5:45 AM IST. India have been three-time champions at the U19 World Cup.

Which TV channels will live telecast India U19 vs Australia U19 match of U19 World Cup 2018?

India U19 vs Australia U19 match will be telecast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sport 1 HD. They are the official broadcasters of the event.

How do I watch online live streaming of India U19 vs Australia U19 match of U19 World Cup 2018?

India U19 vs Australia U19 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India U19 and Australia U19 for U19 World Cup 2018?

India squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal, Harvik Desai, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav

Australia squad: Jason Sangha, Will Sutherland, Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Jack Edwards, Zak Evans, Jarrod Freeman, Ryan Hadley, Baxter Holt, Nathan McSweeney, Jonathan Merlo, Lloyd Pope, Jason Ralston, Param Uppal, Austin Waugh

