India vs Australia: Twitterati applauds India fight back on Day 3 in Bangalore

Pujara and Rahane were resolute in their defence, as the duo shared a 93-run stand for the fifth wicket. (Source: Reuters) Pujara and Rahane were resolute in their defence, as the duo shared a 93-run stand for the fifth wicket. (Source: Reuters)

After a first innings debacle in Bangalore, India fightback as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane share an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 93 to give hosts a lead of 126 runs at stumps on the third day of the second Test. Pujara’s 79 and Rahane’s 40 helped India rebuild their second innings after India lost skipper Virat Kohli (19) and Ravindra Jadeja (2) cheaply.

Trailing by xx runs, KL Rahul and Abhinav Mukund started India’s second innings. Openers added 39 runs before Josh Hazlewood broke through mukund’s defence and knocked off his bails. The later went on to score his third half-century of the series, hitting four boundaries. Rahul shared a 45-run partnership with Pujara before Australian skipper took a diving one-handed grab at slip to dismiss him.

Kohli, who looked in a fine touch in the second innings, was given leg-before off Hazlewood. Kohli’s poor run with the Decision Review System (DRS) continued as the Indian skipper was given out inspite of the replays showing that there was a simultaneous contact between bat and the ball (then the pad).

Rahane, who came in after Jadeja’s wicket, supported Pujara from the other end as the duo steadied India’s batting and put 213 on the board. Also, the partnership between Pujara and rahane is India’s second best partnership after a 61-run stand between Pujara and KL Rahul in the first innings of the same Test.

Earlier, spinner Jadeja took six for 63 as India fought back to dismiss the tourists for 276 in the morning session. Mathew Wade (40) and Mitchell Starc (26) kept the visitors at bay as they added 32 runs before they lost their last four wickets for seven runs.

This is an exceptional innings from Pujara.Test match is about playing out sessions and Rahane&Pujara have kept India in the game.#INDvsAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 6 March 2017

Sport doesn’t build character. It reveals character. And this Indian Team has shown its character in last two days. Proud. #INDvsAUS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 6 March 2017

That’s better India … making the start to my week so much more positive … #ThankYou #INDvsAUS — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 6 March 2017

He isn’t called Cheteshwar ‘Dependable’ Pujara for nothing 😊👍 #INDvsAUS — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 6 March 2017

If Australia has to make anymore than 150 on this.. they will struggle!! #INDvsAUS — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 6 March 2017

Superb batting in final session by Pujara & Rahane, two players who make big difference to the team even if they hardly make headlines — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) 6 March 2017

If Pujara is the new Dravid, and Rahane is the new Laxman, then Australia knows what happens when they get together in the 2nd innings. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) 6 March 2017

Enjoyed watching Nathan Lyon bowl as much as I did watching two fine batsmen, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 6 March 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd