India vs Australia: India dismiss Australia cheaply, head towards series win, how Twitterati reacted

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja scored a fifty and then picked up three wickets to help in taking the game away from the visitors.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:March 27, 2017 4:50 pm
India vs Australia, Ind vs Aus, Aus vs Ind, Ravindra Jadeja, Matthew Wade, Glenn Maxwell, Umesh Yadav, Ravi Ashwin, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express Australia set India a target of 106 runs in Dharamsala. (Source: AP)

Australia set India a target of 106 runs in the fourth and final Test match of the series in Dharamsala after Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin and Umesh Yadav ripped apart the Australian batting line up to wrap up their second innings for a total of 137 runs. Earlier, Jadeja and Saha had given India vital buffer with well played innings to take 32 run lead.

Apart from Glenn Maxwell, no other Australian batsman offered resistance against the Indian bowling. Maxwell ended up scoring 45 runs before he was undone by Ashwin who trapped him in front of the stumps. Earlier, India took a lead of 32 runs in the first innings as they went on to put 332 runs on the board in reply to Australia’s 300.

All-rounder Jadeja scored another half century of the series during the course of India’s first innings. Here’s how Twitter reacted after Australia saw a flurry of wickets in the second innings of the deciding Test match.

The series is all square at 1-1. With two more days to go in the Test match, a target of 106 runs doesn’t really seem to be a difficult one for India to achieve on Day 4. At stumps, India had managed to wipe off 19 runs from that target without conceding a wicket.

