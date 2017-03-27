India vs Australia: India dismiss Australia cheaply, head towards series win, how Twitterati reacted

Australia set India a target of 106 runs in Dharamsala. (Source: AP) Australia set India a target of 106 runs in Dharamsala. (Source: AP)

Australia set India a target of 106 runs in the fourth and final Test match of the series in Dharamsala after Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Ashwin and Umesh Yadav ripped apart the Australian batting line up to wrap up their second innings for a total of 137 runs. Earlier, Jadeja and Saha had given India vital buffer with well played innings to take 32 run lead.

Apart from Glenn Maxwell, no other Australian batsman offered resistance against the Indian bowling. Maxwell ended up scoring 45 runs before he was undone by Ashwin who trapped him in front of the stumps. Earlier, India took a lead of 32 runs in the first innings as they went on to put 332 runs on the board in reply to Australia’s 300.

All-rounder Jadeja scored another half century of the series during the course of India’s first innings. Here’s how Twitter reacted after Australia saw a flurry of wickets in the second innings of the deciding Test match.

India 🇮🇳 just brilliant today. With both bat and ball. — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) 27 March 2017

India have been absolutely brilliant with the ball today and some exceptional fielding as well . Rahane really has led well — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 27 March 2017

If there’s one thing you want to ensure good cricket, it has to be BOUNCE. Best pitch of the season. Something for everyone. Well done. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 27 March 2017

Love the way the Indian fast bowlers have bowled & the use of the short ball, wonderful to watch. Fancy Maxwell here if he’s aggressive !! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) 27 March 2017

Small targets are sometimes tricky and so you play them in small instalments. First instalment is to bat to close without loss — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 27 March 2017

Playing Hoylake .. The sun is shining … and the Aussies are collapsing … if Carlsberg did Monday Mornings …. #IndvAus — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) 27 March 2017

The series is all square at 1-1. With two more days to go in the Test match, a target of 106 runs doesn’t really seem to be a difficult one for India to achieve on Day 4. At stumps, India had managed to wipe off 19 runs from that target without conceding a wicket.

