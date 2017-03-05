India vs Australia: Twitter erupts with opinions on Day 2, Ishant Sharma steals the show

Ishant Sharma bowled well but failed to derive fruitful results which is why he probably resorted to some mind games. (Source: BCCI) Ishant Sharma bowled well but failed to derive fruitful results which is why he probably resorted to some mind games. (Source: BCCI)

On day one of the second Test at Bengaluru, it was Australia who bowled well to take the upper hand against India. On day two it was once again the visitors, who had the advantage at the end of play.

At stumps, Australia were 237/6 with Matthew Wade and Mitchell Starc unbeaten. The visitors found runs from Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw with both scoring fifties. For the home side, Ravindra Jadeja didn’t find many overs but made the most of it to pick three wickets. As things stand, Australia lead India by 48 runs.

At one point it seemed that after tea India would go all out for the kill. However, Shaun Marsh and Matthew Wade thwarted India’s efforts and did not allow the hosts to topple the batting order. However, the star of the day was Ishant Sharma as his mannerisms and acting skills have taken the internet by storm.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the day’s play:

The next 2 hrs are probably the most crucial India has had in years at home in Test Cricket.Hoping that they rise to the occasion.#INDvsAUS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 5 March 2017

Meanwhile, it was Ishant Sharma who started India’s proceedings with the ball on second day. He bowled well but failed to derive fruitful results. Probably this is why he resorted to some mind games. The Delhi-pacer indulged in an animated banter with Australian skipper Smith. Smith, who is a naturally aggressive player himself, too replied to Ishant’s agression with an animated look. however, this incident provided quite a lot of amusement for fans across the globe.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd