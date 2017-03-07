India vs Australia: The team is not going to look back now, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli stated that the moment Australia did not score big in the second innings, he knew India had a chance. (Source: File) Virat Kohli stated that the moment Australia did not score big in the second innings, he knew India had a chance. (Source: File)

After a fantastic win in Bangalore and levelling the series 1-1, skipper Virat Kohli was all praises for his team. Speaking at the post match conference, Virat Kohli said,” Our players showed the intent and the belief that we can win from any position. It was about taking responsibility and the way they showed heart and character, along with the crowd, is unbelievable.”

Giving an insight into the mindset of the team, the skipper said, “The moment they did not score big in the second innings, we knew we had a chance. We knew if we got anything over 150, we had a chance.” “We would have liked anything over 200, we thought from 225 there was only one winner. The moment we got 187, we knew we needed in-out fields, we needed to finish it today. Can’t wait for Ranchi. We need to push that momentum further. The team is not going to look back now.” he said.

Kohli also complemented his batting unit for showing a lot of grit and determination. “After conceding the lead, Pujara and Rahane had a champion partnership. Two best Test batsmen we have got, so much character and technique and heart. Wriddhi’s knock in the end, Ishant’s application, that was a bonus. ”

Meanwhile, man of the match KL Rahul who came up with an impressive performance said that the loss in Pune had hit the team hard. “After that first loss, to come here and do what we did is really really special. We have achieved a lot but this win for a young team will be really really special. I have played all my cricket here. I told them if we get 150 lead we will win by 30. We knew the third day was the best day to bat on, and the approach from us was brilliant

Spekaing about missing out on a hundred, Rahul said, “Openers need to get big runs. This was a disappointment but now that we have won, that disappointment is gone. My shoulder gets quite sore, I can’t dive, and I have to restrict a couple of shots. It is not such a bad thing. I can bat within myself. I am enjoying batting with the problem”.

Loosing captain Steve Smith believed that it was a great Test match. “Certainly the match ebbed and floed throughout. I am proud of the way the boys played it. The partnership between Rahane and Pujara hurt us. They played really well. And we weren’t up for it today. It was quite hard to play. Bit up and down with the quicks throughout the match, and that rough outside off. Quite difficult but Test match cricket is not supposed to be easy. Series is well and truly alive. Great two Tests. Plenty to play for when we go to Ranchi.”

