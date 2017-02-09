Have to trust our defence on unpredictable turn in India: Australia batsman Peter Handscomb

Peter Handscomb is part of the Australian team that tours India later in February. Peter Handscomb is part of the Australian team that tours India later in February.

Indian wickets provide unpredictable turn and the only way to deal with the home team spinners would be to trust one’s defence, believes Australian batsman Peter Handscomb.

“It is unpredictable turn (in India) … it can really spin quite aggressively. So just have to trust our defence,” said Handscomb, who is currently training along with the Australian team at the ICC Academy. “Some of the best batsmen in the world doesn’t know how to do it, I have a few game plans in my head and hopefully that works for me.

“I guess I learnt to back my game plan and skills, try not to worry much about what the balls would be doing in that wicket and still be confident coming down the track and also play on the back foot and use the sweep as well,” he added.

Handscomb, who will be departing along with the team for Mumbai on February 13, said they will look to quickly assess the conditions in India. “I haven’t played Test cricket in India before, only a little bit of IPL. The wickets will be different, so we will have to assess the conditions as quickly as possible after going down there,” he said.

Asked if he has analysed some of the Indian players, he said: “We still have got a couple of weeks for the first Test. I will be looking to use my foot, being positive, going back and forth to spinners and forming the game plan and sticking to that and hopefully scoring some runs.”

Australia will be playing four Tests starting with the opening match at Pune from February 23.

Asked if he has picked the brains of some of the players regarding playing in India, he said: “Not so much in last couple of weeks but last few years in terms of picking few things from their local players and also senior stuffs who have played there and also in the IPL.”