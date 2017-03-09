India vs Australia: Test debut in a series like this is a really good chance, says Marcus Stoinis

Marcus Stoinis has been included in the Australia Test squad for the first time owing to his work in the New Zealand series. Marcus Stoinis has been included in the Australia Test squad for the first time owing to his work in the New Zealand series.

Allrounder Marcus Stoinis has been called up into the Australia squad to replace Mitchell Marsh who has been ruled out due to a shoulder injury. This gives the Victoria player to put his Sheffield Shield struggles behind and get a Test team debut. In the domestic tournament, Stoinis has scored just 172 runs at an average of 15.63 while picking up eight wickets at 39.50 in seven matches played so far.

However, selectors were pleased with his effort during the three-match ODI series against New Zealand where he scored 146 runs at Eden Park. He smacked 11 sixes and such was his brilliance, New Zealand coach Mike Hesson likened him to ‘Superman’.

If Stoinis does get to play, he’d be earning his Baggy Green for the first time. “It’s an exciting opportunity,” Stoinis said as per cricket.com.au. “Every young cricketer dreams of making a Test debut but in a series like this, in India where it’s 1-1, and you’ve got really good chance to step up and show your stuff. Hopefully I can impact the game and help the team win.”

Stoinis believes his form in the Sheffield Shield isn’t indicative of what he can produce with previous instance too showing that he could step up when required.

“I feel fine, there’s no such thing as form really,” he said. “I went in and made a hundred for Australia recently and hadn’t made many runs before that.”

Glenn Maxwell and Usman Khawaja are strong contenders, though, to take the vacant spot in the XI but a surprise inclusion may be what Australia need after a 75-run loss in the second Test in Bangalore.

The third Test of the four-match series begins on March 16 in Ranchi.