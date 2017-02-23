India vs Australia 2017: Did a stomach upset force Matthew Renshaw to retire ill?

Matt Renshaw can resume his innings after a fall of wicket. (Source: AP) Matt Renshaw can resume his innings after a fall of wicket. (Source: AP)

The first session of play between India and Australia witnessed a strange moment when Matthew Renshaw walked back to the pavilion, reportedly retired hurt. The incident took place when the wicket of David Warner fell and as Warner was going back to the pavillion, Renshaw was seen following him to the dressing room.

On the field, there was an exchange with Australia captain Steve Smith and umpire Nigel Llong in which the youngster appeared to ask for a break but as it is not part of cricket rules, Renshaw had to retire. Smith was joined by another batsman Shaun Marsh and Australia had two new batsmen at the crease. As per latest reports Renshaw had an upset stomach.

The rules of the game state that if a batsman falls ill or gets injured while batting, he may retire with the umpires permission. But he can only back to bat after a wicket falls and till then wait in the pavilion. At the end of the teams innings, if this batsman does not return to bat, he is considered ‘Retired Hurt’ and is considered not-out.

It may be recalled here that Renshaw has faced similar situations before when he was withdrawn from the remainder of the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground due to concussion. Renshaw was struck twice on the helmet, once while batting on day one and then again while fielding at short leg on day three, when he was taken from the field.

