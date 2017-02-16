India vs Australia Test 2017: Virat Kohli enjoys a well deserved day-off

Ind vs Aus 2017: Virat Kohli is in the form of his life for the Indian cricket team. (Source: File) Ind vs Aus 2017: Virat Kohli is in the form of his life for the Indian cricket team. (Source: File)

Virat Kohli will be in action soon when India take on Australia for a four-match Test series, starting in Pune on February 23. After leading India to consecutive series win against England and Bangladesh, it seems that the Test captain is finally having a well-deserved break from the game at home and enjoying some sunshine at home.

Kohli on Thursday tweeted out a picture, saying,”The feeling you get when the morning rays hit you is bliss. Have a great day world. Make most of it”

The feeling you get when the morning rays hit you is bliss . Have a great day world. Make most of it pic.twitter.com/t95fjkoImM — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) 16 February 2017

After the victory against Bangladesh Virat Kohli overtook Mohammad Azharuddin’s record of 14 Test wins, putting him 12 wins short of MS Dhoni’s overall record of most victories in Test matches as captain of India.

While Kohli’s prolific form with the bat has been crucial to India’s incredible run of form in Tests and so has been his approach as a captain which has also helped the team to dominate the opposition and secure crucial wins.

His ongoing 19-match unbeaten streak in also the longest by any Indian captain, one more than Sunil Gavaskar’s 18 matches without a loss.

With Australia set to tour India for a four-match series, India will be overwhelming favourites to continue the incredible run of form under the leadership of King Kohli.

