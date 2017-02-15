India vs Australia 2017: Virat Kohli could topple another record held by Sachin Tendulkar

Virat Kohli has 895 points as per his ICC Test ranking which is three shy of Sachin’s record of 898. (Source: PTI File) Virat Kohli has 895 points as per his ICC Test ranking which is three shy of Sachin’s record of 898. (Source: PTI File)

With records tumbling like nine pins as the stem of runs flowing from the willow of Virat Kohli continues, the upcoming Test series against Australia will once more allow ‘King’ Kohli to shatter a few more number of records.

Virat, who has been in sensational form since the past year, had 875 points in his bag going into the Test against Bangladesh. Now he sits at 895 which is just three shy of Sachin Tendulkar’s 898. Going into the series against Australia he is extremely likely to shatter this record too. Noticeably, he has already crossed Rahul Dravid’s tally of 892 points but is still behind Sunil Gavaskar’s 916.

However, Kohli has never crossed the 900 mark before. If he does then he will be in contention to go past Steve Smith’s tally of 933 and reclaim the top spot in ICC Test batsman rankings.

Comparisons with Tendulkar have been rife ever since Kohli started performing at his best on the world stage. Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma believes the India captain is very much capable of breaking Tendulkar’s records with the way he has been batting.

Here is a look at few of the records that Kohli has broken of his legendary team mate –

In the last Test series against Australia, Kohli broke Tendulkar’s record for most runs (480) by a visiting number 4 batsman in a series in Australia.

In ODI’s, Kohli has taken 161 innings to reach 24 centuries, edging Tendulkar’s feat of reaching the milestone in 219 innings.

Kohli (117 off 117 balls) has recorded his highest score vs Australia in Australia in ODIs, eclipsing Sachin’s 91 at Perth on January 12, 2016.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd