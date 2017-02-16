India vs Australia Test 2017: Mitchell Johnson warns Josh Hazelwood & Mitchell Starc of suffering from burnout

Ind vs Aus 2017: Mitchell Johnson believes other Australian players are also struggling with the overpacked schedule. (Source: File) Ind vs Aus 2017: Mitchell Johnson believes other Australian players are also struggling with the overpacked schedule. (Source: File)

For the Australian pace battery of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood which is likely to play a key role in the upcoming Test series against India, former Australia’s fast-bowler, Mitchell Johnson has given a warning that they might be in danger of being overworked due to a packed schedule and suffer burnout.

As Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are Australia’s first-choice to lead the pace attack across all three formats, Johnson stated the duo need to be looked after properly.

While Johnson believes other Australian players are also struggling with the busy schedule, the former pace spearhead understands the desire of his former national teammates to play every game. “There’s a lot of cricket going on and there’s a lot of burnout,” Johnson, who called time on his international career last summer, told Talk Sport’s Cricket Week podcast. “I can see it with the Australian quicks now, looking at Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood. “They had a little bit of a break before the summer started, they missed out (on playing) in South Africa. That (tour) was a disaster for Australia. “I can see the amount of overs that they are bowling, I can see with body language with certain guys, it will catch up with them. “It’s very difficult and where do you draw the line? “It is very difficult for a lot of the cricketers. You just have to manage yourself the best you can because you want to play every game.”

Johnson’s concern is valid if we take a look at statistics which point out that since Hazlewood made his Test debut, no fast-bowler has bowled more than his quota of 1216.5 overs in international cricket across all three formats. In the same time-span, Starc has bowled 1061.3 overs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is, despite having missed a large chuck of the 2015-16 season due to injury.

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland admitted last week that the packed schedule isn’t perfect, but said it could provide an opportunity to a player may not have otherwise gotten one. “There’s nothing ideal about the schedule,” he said. “It evolves and unfolds from year to year – we have challenges with that. “But at the same time … a number of players are getting well-earned opportunities to represent their country and put their hand up. “And who knows, in two or three years time when we host the World T20 here in Australia they may well be the players that are walking out for Australia.”

Sympathizing with the situation of current players, Johnson said, “I know when I played I wanted to play all Test match cricket,”. “There was talk (during my Test career) about maybe missing a Test match to get a bit of recovery, a bit of a break. “But I was never one of those guys who wanted to do that, I wanted to play Test match cricket, I wanted to wear my Baggy Green even if I was feeling a bit tired going into the game, that didn’t bother me. “I knew I’d get up because it was for my country. “It’s very difficult … (but) with three formats now, it’s even harder.”

However, Johnson points out that one way to go forward is to look into the idea of Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur. “I heard one thing recently from Mickey Arthur that maybe international T20s, they should flick them and maybe just look at that as a World Cup,” he said. “Maybe just leave it to the clubs, the IPLs, the BBLs.”