India vs Australia, 2017: Venues, schedule, times in IST and more

Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy team India is on a 18 match unbeaten streak. (Source: AP) Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy team India is on a 18 match unbeaten streak. (Source: AP)

India’s home season continues as they host Australia in a four-Test match series which begins from Fedruary 23 and will go on till March 29. Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy team India is on a 18 match unbeaten streak — their longest sequence without defeat in Tests — and are currently playing against Bangladesh in an one-off Test match in Hyderabad. India tops the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings with Australia placed second.

The first Test match of Border-Gavaskar Trophy is scheduled to be played at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Both the teams then travel to Bangalore for the second Test which is scheduled to be played from March 4 to March 8 in M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Third match of the four-Test match series will be played in Ranchi, starting March 16 while HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala will host the fourth and final Test match.

The last time Australia toured India in 2013, the hosts whitewashed them 4-0 to win the Border-Gavaskar trophy. However, Australia claimed it back when they beat India by winning the first two Tests in Adelaide and Brisbane while the last two Tests ended in draw.

Both the teams have had busy cricket calendar, where India played New Zealand followed by England in a four Test match series, three ODIs and three T20 internationals. While on the other side, Australia hosted Pakistan in three Test series and five one-dayers. After the successful series against Pakistan, Australia lost the three-match ODI series against New Zealand 2-0. Australia play Sri Lanka in three-match T20I series before they tour India.

Here is the full schedule:

1st Test

February 23-27; Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

2nd Test

March 4-8; M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

3rd Test

March 16-20; JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

4th Test

March 24-28; HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd