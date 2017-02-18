India vs Australia Test 2017: Harbhajan Singh predicts clean sweep for India

Ind vs Aus 2017: Harbhajan Singh opined that spinner-friendly pitches could test the inexperienced Australian batting unit. (Source: PTI) Ind vs Aus 2017: Harbhajan Singh opined that spinner-friendly pitches could test the inexperienced Australian batting unit. (Source: PTI)

Off spinner Harbhajan Singh who is well versed with Indian conditions and pitches has issued a statement saying that visitors Australia will not stand a chance of winning the series in the upcoming four Test matches against India.

This he said would hold true especially if spin-friendly pitches are laid out. He also added that the current batting unit lacks experience and would be tested to the limit. If they falter, Harbhajan predicted a clean sweep from India.

“If Australia play well, India will win 3-0. That is if Australia play well. Otherwise, 4-0,” Harbhajan was quoted as saying by the New Daily. “I don’t think the wickets [in India] are going to be that easy for them. If the ball starts spinning from the first ball, I don’t think they will survive for long.

“Players like [Matthew] Hayden, Gilchrist, Ponting, [Damien] Martyn, [Michael] Clarke were all top-class batters. This team – apart from [David] Warner and [Steve] Smith – I don’t think they will be able to play the game they play in Australian conditions, here in India. It is going to be a tough series for them.”

Australia’s spin attack is led by Nathan Lyon, who has 228 Test wickets, but the rest of the group – Steve O’Keefe (four Tests), Ashton Agar (two) and uncapped legspinner Mitchell Swepson – are thin on experience. While R Ashwin felt Australia’s spinners couldn’t be taken lightly, Harbhajan said they would find it difficult to bowl the right speeds on Indian pitches.

“I don’t think they have the quality to do so. It is different bowling here and bowling there [Australia],” he added. “The speed [off the pitch] is different – they will have to adjust to that.

“You don’t get that in Australia but here you get a lot of help, so from the first ball you need to bowl that correct speed. Not many spinners have done [that] in India for the last 15 years. Only [Monty] Panesar and [Graeme] Swann did it but nobody else.”

Meanwhile, responding to the statement of Australia captain Steve Smith who had earlier stated that his players could decide themselves if they wanted to engage in a verbal duel.

“If they want to sledge, then they better be prepared for a lot of stuff from this Indian side,” he said. “This Indian team is not going to sit back and listen. All I can say is good luck to Australia if they want to play that way.”

Harbhajan Singh is India’s most successful offspinner. He boasts of an exceptional record against Australia as he has scalped 95 test wickets against them at an average of 29.95 with 7 five-wicket hauls and a best of 8-84.