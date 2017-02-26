India vs Australia Test 2017: Australia’s win after 13 years makes headlines abroad

While the India media dissected the reasons behind India’s collapse, their Australian counterparts lapped up the news of big win that their boys had secured. (Source: Reuters) While the India media dissected the reasons behind India’s collapse, their Australian counterparts lapped up the news of big win that their boys had secured. (Source: Reuters)

#Ind vs Aus topped worldwide trends on Saturday across social media websites and platforms. Cricket fans just could not stop talking about the crushing 333 run defeat that Australia had imposed on India. And as expected the headlines in todays papers were all about India’s shocking collapse and how they buckled under pressure.

While the India media dissected the reasons behind India’s batting collapse, their Australian counterparts lapped up the news of big win that their boys had secured. Steve O’ Keefe’s brilliant spell of spin bowling was hailed as one of the all time best.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli’s statement at the post match presentation, where he said that even a part timer can get four wickets if one doesn’t apply himself, was also widely scrutinzed. The foreign media widely speculated that maybe Virat Kohli was loosing the plot and was a bit frustrated.

While a few others went to suggest that Steve Smith had the upper hand since he had won the first round of the battle.

Here are some of the top headlines from the Australian Media –

The Sydney Morning Herald

“India made Steve O’Keefe look dangerous: Virat Kohli”

The Canberra Times

“India’s decision to use DRS backfires in first Test loss to Australia”

The Guardian

“Australia end wait for win in India as Steve Smith backs his words with action”

Herald Sun

“SOK makes history as Australia crush India”

