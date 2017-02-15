India vs Australia 2017: Australia landed in India to lift heavy baggage, watch video

Captain of Australia Steve Smith is seen lifting his heavy baggage on to the luggage truck at the airport. (Source: PTI) Captain of Australia Steve Smith is seen lifting his heavy baggage on to the luggage truck at the airport. (Source: PTI)

The Australia side which is scheduled to take on India in a four match Test series from February 23 in Pune, arrived in Mumbai recently but had a peculiar task at hand immediately upon arrival. The Aussie side, after their long journey, were seen lifting their heavy baggage in to the luggage truck at the airport. It seemed like there was a lack of personnel to lift and transport the load in to the truck and the Aussies took it upon themselves to do some ‘coolie’ work. David Warner was seen leading the charge despite a long flight from home.

Speaking about the incident Glenn Maxwell said, ” We got the message when we were in the bus saying that we have got to put the bags on the back of the (luggage) truck ourselves. So we all wheeled our bags around and the reverend was in the back of the truck helping out”

Adding that it was a show of good leadership from Warner, Maxwell said, “So everyone just jumped on the board. We were only too happy to help. Everyone was pretty tired after the flight and thought the more the people got their hands dirty it could get the job done quicker and we could reach the hotel early.”

The Australian team will be looking to get some well deserved rest before they take on India A for a three-day Practice match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai from Friday.

