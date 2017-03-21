India vs Australia: Team India arrive in Dharmasala for final Test

The Indian Cricket team flew down to Kangra ahead of their fourth Test match against Australia which will be played in Dharamsala. (Source: BCCI) The Indian Cricket team flew down to Kangra ahead of their fourth Test match against Australia which will be played in Dharamsala. (Source: BCCI)

After playing out a draw in the third Test at Ranchi, the Indian Cricket team arrived in Kangra ahead of their fourth Test match against Australia, to be played in Dharamsala. Unlike previous occasions, where the Indian team went out for excursions after the match, the team flew into Ranchi to get accustomed to the change in conditions. With very little time for a break its essential that Kohli and co get acclimatised to the new venue. The fourth Test between India and Australia will decide the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as the series is locked at 1-1.

After playing out a draw in the third Test at Ranchi, team India will be a tad- bit disappointed as it failed to grab a victory. However, it is time to focus on the next and final assignmentof the long home season and it seems like the team is already pumped up for it.

After Australia stood up to the task and defied the odds to earn a hard fought draw in Ranchi a lot of praise was in store for the duo of Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb. However, another person who got a lot of applause was Ravindra Jadeja. That was primarily due to the sensational spell of 44 overs that Jadeja bowled. After bowling those many number of overs Jadeja gave away just 54 runs and most importantly bagged four wickets.

However, conditions will not be similar to those of the past three venues. Like Ranchi it will be the debut for Dharamsala as it hosts it’s first Test but the pitch and the cool weather is expected to suit the pacers more than the spinners.

