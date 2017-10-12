Two arrested over attack on Australia’s team bus in Guwahati

Australian team bus was attacked on Tuesday night as they returned to the team hotel. (Source: Twitter) Australian team bus was attacked on Tuesday night as they returned to the team hotel. (Source: Twitter)

The Australian cricket team endured a security scare after the second T20 International against India in Guwahati when the team bus was damaged in a stone-throwing incident, for which the state police has nabbed two youths. A window pane of the Australian team bus was damaged in the attack.

The incident took place after the visiting side defeated India by eight wickets in the second T20 to level the three-match series 1-1. No player was injured as the nearest seat to the damaged window pane was unoccupied. But the incident raised a question mark on the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) and state police’s security arrangements for the match at the newly-constructed stadium in Barsapara.

India lost the second T20I by eight wickets against Australia. (Source: PTI) India lost the second T20I by eight wickets against Australia. (Source: PTI)

“Really unfortunate incident after a great game aimed to tarnish Guwahati’s reputation as emerging sports hub. We strongly condemn it. Our deep apology. People of assam never endorse such behaviour. we will punish the guilty,” Assam chief minister Sarbanada Sonowal tweeted.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App