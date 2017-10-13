Special Coverage
  • India vs Australia: T20I series ends in draw after third match gets called off

The umpires decided the outfield in Hyderabad was unfit for play within an hour of the scheduled start of play, much to the disappointment of the 30,000-strong crowd.

By: AP | Hyderabad | Updated: October 13, 2017 9:55 pm
India won the first T20 and Australia the second. (Source: PTI)
The India-Australia Twenty20 series was drawn after the third match was abandoned because of a wet outfield on Friday.

The umpires decided the outfield at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium was unfit for play within an hour of the scheduled start of play, much to the disappointment of the 30,000-strong crowd.

India won the first T20 and Australia the second.

Earlier, India won the five-match one-day international series 4-1.

Australia heads home to prepare for the Ashes, with the first test in Brisbane starting on Nov. 23.

India, meanwhile, awaits the arrival of New Zealand for three ODIs and three T20s over the next three weeks. The first ODI will be in Mumbai on Oct. 22.

