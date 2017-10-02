Only in Express
  • India vs Australia T20I series: Ashish Nehra, Dinesh Karthik in, Ajinkya Rahane out of squad for three-match series

India play Australia in a three-match T20I series starting on October 7. Shikhar Dhawan has been included in place of Ajinkya Rahane.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 2, 2017 12:17 am
india vs australia, india t20i squad, india vs australia t20i, Ashish Nehra makes a comeback into the Indian squad. (Source: AP)
Ashish Nehra and Dinesh Karthik have been included in the Indian squad that play Australia in a three-match T20I series. Also in the squad is Shikhar Dhawan, who could not be part of the ODI series as he had to tend to his ailing wife. Ajinkya Rahane has been dropped which means Dhawan will be opening alongwith Rohit Sharma.

Squad:  Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra, Axar Patel.

