India vs Australia: Supreme Court orders BCCI CoA to release Rs 2.5 crore to HPCA

Supreme Court has appointed the Committee of Administrators of BCCI to release funds to Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) for conducting the fourth Test between India and Australia which begins from Saturday. The court has further instructed the administrators to honour all contractual obligations of BCCI with regard to payment of money to state associations for holding cricket matches. Beyond that, the Apex Court has asked the CoA, IPL franchise owners and state associations to continue with their contractual obligations in holding the matches that begin from April 5.

The court has also clarified on matters pertaining to the board’s administrative process with office bearers who have held a post in any State Cricket Association for nine years can still contest and hold post in BCCI for another nine years.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd