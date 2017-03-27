Australia is frustrated and that is why they are taking it out on Virat Kohli, says Sunil Gavaskar

Steve Smith & Co have used 12 referrals after the ‘brain fade’ moment during Bangalore Test and got just one right. (Source: PTI) Steve Smith & Co have used 12 referrals after the ‘brain fade’ moment during Bangalore Test and got just one right. (Source: PTI)

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar revisited the ‘brain fade’ controversy, pointing out that Australia have got almost all their referrals wrong post the row that erupted in the aftermath of the second Test at Bangalore.

At the end of third day’s play in the final Test, Gavaskar pointed to the dismal record of Steve Smith’s men when it comes to reviewing decisions after the ‘brain fade’ episode.

“After the brain fade incident, Australia have used 12 referrals and got just one right. I think they got seven out of 16 spot on before the brain fade controversy. I’m not sure of exact number. But you need to look at this a lot more closely,” Gavaskar told ‘NDTV’.

The batting great also hit out at the Australian camp for are constantly criticising Indian captain Virat Kohli.

“We should not give any importance to these guys, they are frustrated and that is why they are taking it out on Virat Kohli,” he said.

It all started with Smith looking towards the dressing room for advice on a DRS call after he was adjudged LBW by umpire Nigel Llong at the Chinnaswami Stadium.

As the issue threatened to escalate, the ICC intervened and brokered peace without penalising anyone.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now