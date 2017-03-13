India vs Australia: Substandard pitches are not helping India, says Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden can’t understand why the BCCI has produced such spin-friendly decks for games in Pune and Bangalore. (Source: File) Matthew Hayden can’t understand why the BCCI has produced such spin-friendly decks for games in Pune and Bangalore. (Source: File)

Former Australian opener, Matthew Hayden has come out and stated that the substandard pitches, which have been produced till date in the ongoing four Test match series between India and Australia, are doing the hosts no favours.

The legendary opener went on to say that he cannot understand why the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has produced such spin-friendly decks for games in Pune and Bangalore, which ended in three and four days respectively.

“The Test matches were on substandard pitches, It’s strange because India are good enough to play on good surfaces which naturally break up and start to turn. The fact that (Nathan) Lyon took eight in the first innings of a Test match says it all.” , Hayden said in an interview to Times of India.

Speaking about his approach to play spin Hayden said, “I have played some great Indian spinners and this attack is as good as any that I have played. These guys are world class. The sweep shot is vital to have on Indian conditions, but having said that, I conditioned myself to play the shot through 10 years of first-class cricket. So it does take time and if you are not comfortable then it is a shot which should not be forced.”

It may be recalled here that Hayden during the series in 2001 against India Hayden had amassed 549 runs in the three Test series with an average of 109.8.

India (for third and fourth Tests): Virat Kohli (c), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandaran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.

Australia: Steve Smith (c), David Warner (vc), Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Stephen O’Keefe, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade

