India vs Australia: Steve Smith takes a blinder to get rid of KL Rahul, watch video

The 24th over of the second innings by India, saw Steve Smith take an amazing catch to get ride of opener KL Rahul. While credit goes to the bowler, Steve O’Keefe, for managing to get an edge of a well-settled Rahul, one cannot ignore Steve Smith’s part in getting the wicket.

KL Rahul was looking solid at the crease. He was not troubled much by the duo of Lyon and Hazelwood who were bowling a good line and length. But just as India were about to wipe off the deficit, Australia managed to get him thanks to a screamer by Smith. It was more of Smith’s wicket than O’Keefe’s.

The delivery wasn’t that great, as it was nicely tossed up outside off stump. Rahul got lured and attempted to drive. But he only managed to get a thick edge of the bat and Smith at slip flew full length to his right and took it behind his body.

But this is not the first time that Smith has gained attention for his heroics in the field. Several times in the field, he has picked screamers out of thin air.

Having a fielder like Smith, who can anticipate or predict, instills a lot of confidence in the team. Particularly when the opposition is building a partnership and then there is such brilliant work in the field it just adds to the self-belief within the team. The knowledge of playing with such a safe of pair of hands in an important position like the slips lets the bowlers go out and express themselves on the field.

