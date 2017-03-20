India vs Australia: Steve Smith suffers another ‘brainfade’ moment

Steve Smith was caught in two minds and the moment was best described as a ‘brainfade’. (Source: Reuters) Steve Smith was caught in two minds and the moment was best described as a ‘brainfade’. (Source: Reuters)

India’s premier left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja was expected to trouble the left-handed Australian batsman, courtesy of the rough patch that was created around the good-length area of the pitch.

However, it was the turn of right handed Steve Smith to get bamboozled by one of Jadeja’s quick left-arm deliveries. Smith completely misread the line, as he shouldered arms to a delivery that was not outside the leg-stump but around middle and leg. He didn’t take his front pad forward and lost his stumps in due course.

In the context of the match it was a huge wicket as skipper Steve Smith was caught in two minds. The moment was best described as a ‘brainfade’ moment. A minor lapse in concentration by Steve Smith led to his downfall. A visibly shocked Australian skipper had to walk back with Australia reeling at 63/4.

Meanwhile, at lunch on day five, the session in which Australia lost Matt Renshaw and Steve Smith in quick succession, Australia stood at 83/4. However, the Aussies still have some fight left in them but it will take a monumental effort from them to try to survive on a Day 5 track with just six wickets in hand.

