India vs Australia: Steve Smith scores sixth Test hundred against India

Steve Smith got to his 19th Test hundred on Day 1 of the third Test between India and Australia on Thursday. On a day when Australia struggled to come to terms with the Ranchi track, the Australian skipper led from the front once again scoring his sixth Test century against India in just 227 balls. This is Smith’s 19th test hundred, sixth against India in seven Tests and 11th as a captain.

Smith came in after the dismissal of David Warner which broke a 50-plus opening partnership. He then put on 30 runs for the second wicket with Matt Renshaw before the latter was dismissed by Umesh Yadav off a catch from Indian captain Virat Kohli. This was followed by the scalp of Shaun Marsh.

Smith then had 51-run partnership with Peter Handscomb before the latter became the second man to fall to Umesh Yadav, this time with an LBW. Smith has since then been joined in the middle by Glenn Maxwell. Their stand for the fifth wicket has also crossed the 50-run mark.

Smith also got to 5000 Test runs on the way to his century. He has got to the milestone in 97 innings, making him the joint seventh fastest to achieve it. His century is also his second in this series and in India. The last time he got to three figures was in Pune and his innings played a crucial role in Australia setting an improbable total for India to chase in their second innings and winning their first Test in India in more than a decade.

