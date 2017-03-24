India vs Australia: Steve Smith says India ‘in fine hands’ if led by Ajinkya Rahane

Australian Steve Smith said that India would be in good hands if led by Ajinkya Rahane. (Source: PTI) Australian Steve Smith said that India would be in good hands if led by Ajinkya Rahane. (Source: PTI)

Australian captain Steve Smith, on Friday, said that India will be in fine hands if they will be led by Ajinkya Rahane at Dharamsala. Smith’s comments seem to be directed at Virat Kohli when he said that Rahane was “calmer, chilled out and doesn’t get too emotional.”

There is a possibility that Indian captain Virat Kohli may sit out of the fourth Test after he sustained an injury to his right shoulder at Ranchi. Kohli sat out the rest of the day’s play but did come out to bat for India’s first innings and also fielded during Australia’s second innings in the drawn third Test match.

Kohli also gave India’s net sessions a miss on Thursday but was there on the ground with the rest of the team for a few warm up routines. Shreyas Iyer had been called up to Dharamsala and it was made clear that he is intended to be a back up to the Indian captain.

India’s final Test match against Australia starts on Friday at Dharamsala. The four-match series is levelled 1-1 and so the Dharamsala Test will be the decider. Australia had thrashed India in the first Test match at Pune but India came back strong to win the second Test at Bengaluru. The third Test turned out to be one for the cricket purists with three innings being played over five days. It was a drawn result that came out of it.

