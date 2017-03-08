Menu
India vs Australia: Steve Smith must have learnt a lesson, says Steve Waugh

Former Australia skipper Steve Waugh wants International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene and look into the matter.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:March 8, 2017 3:31 pm
A “brain fade” moment led to Steven Smith seeking dressing advice for a DRS referral in the second Test against India and his word should be taken at face value, feels former Australia captain Steve Waugh.

“It was a fantastic Test match. It’s a shame we are focussing on one incident. I would go with what Steve has said. I would take him on face value. The best part was umpires stepped in and stopped at then and there. Looking back Smith will be embarrassed and must have learnt a lesson,” Waugh told mediapersons at a promotional event on Wednesday.

However he wants ICC to intervene and bring finality to the issue.

“Someone from ICC needs to look into the matter and bring it to a finality. Look we need to move on. Probably he would be cautioned. It was a high intensity game,” said Waugh.

