Did Steve Smith call Murali Vijay a f*****g cheat? watch video

If the India against Australia series needed more drama and heat, the level was once again increased on the third day’s play of the deciding Test in Dharamsala. The weather in the foothills of the Himalayas might have been pleasant, but the intensity never reduced be it Steve Smith against Virat Kohli or Ravindra Jadeja against Pat Cummins. The battle of the India versus Australia contest remained and Smith was caught on camera in another reported outburst.

In the closing stages of Australia’s second innings, to tip the scale back in their favour after the hosts had taken a 32 run lead, Murali Vijay and Team India appealed for the wicket of Josh Hazlewood. Placed in the gully region, Vijay had looked to have picked up a low catch and many thought the innings was over but the TV replay showed the ball had been grassed and the Aussie seamer survived.

Vijay, however, was convinced it was taken cleanly and ran back to the pavillion to pad up and begin the chase for the series win. But third umpire Chris Gaffney ruled the call not out and India had to wait two more deliveries for the all out.

Back in the Australian dressing room, a visibly miffed Smith was spotted to have mouthed something which can’t be ascertained. But many reports claim he said, “f****** cheat” to Vijay.

In response to @BenHorne8 tweet. This is the video. pic.twitter.com/TiiClKS1BH — Neroli Meadows (@Neroli_M_FOX) 27 March 2017

This wasn’t the only scrap of the day with Jadeja and Matthew Wade involved in exchange of words as well.

