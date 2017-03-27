India vs Australia, Stats: Umesh Yadav records best wickets tally in a series

Umesh Yadav finishes the Dharamsala Test with a total of five wickets. (Source: PTI) Umesh Yadav finishes the Dharamsala Test with a total of five wickets. (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights at the end of day three of the fourth and final cricket Test between India and Australia at HPCA stadium on Monday.

# Ravindra Jadja (63) posted his highest score against Australia, eclipsing the 54 not out at Ranchi earlier this month.

# Jadeja’s second fifty vs Australia is his seventh in Tests. For the first time, he has recorded six fifties in a season in Tests.

# Jadeja and Saha were involved in a stand of 96 – the second highest seventh-wicket partnership for India vs Australia in the present series behind the 199 between Pujara and Saha at Ranchi in the third Test.

# Jadeja’s home record as a bowler in Tests is quite impressive, taking 121 wickets (ave.19.88) in 22 Tests.

# Jadeja’s impressive record as an all-rounder in a season in Tests is quite rare. He became the third all-rounder to score 500 runs or more and bag 50 wickets or more – his aggregate as a batsman being 556 (ave.42.76) and 71 wickets (ave.22.83) in 13 Tests – the first two all-rounders were Kapil Dev in 1979-80 and Mitchell Johnson in 2008-09.

# Nathan Lyon’s fifth five-wicket haul vs India is his ninth in Tests.

# Lyon’s wicket-aggregate of 64 (ave. 33.01) in 14 Tests is the second highest by a spinner against India next only to Muttiah Muralitharan’s 105 (ave.32.61) in 22 Tests.

# Umesh Yadav has bowled splendidly in the series – his tally being 17 wickets at 23.41 runs apiece – his best tally in a Test rubber, eclipsing the 14 (ave.39.35) in the four-Test rubber vs Australia in 2011-12.

# David Warner has been a mediocre performer in the series, failing to manage even 200 runs – his aggregate being 193 (ave.24.12) – the least number of runs scored by him in a four-Test series. His only other instance of less than 200 runs in a four-Test series being 195 (ave.24.37) vs India in 2012-13.

# Steven Smith has amassed 499 runs (ave. 71.28) in the four-Test series – the second highest tally by an Australian skipper in a Test series vs India behind the 594 (ave. 59.40) in 12 innings (six Tests) by Kim Hughes in 1979-80.

# India need 87 runs to register a win. The lowest total they had failed to chase was 120 when they were bundled out at 81 vs West Indies at Bridgetown in March 1997.

# Four times, Australia have failed to face 150 overs, losing all 20 wickets in a Test match against India –

Melbourne 1977-78, Mumbai 2004-05, Perth 2007-08 and Dharamsala 2016-17. Overall, there have been 47 instances of such a happening in Tests vs India.

