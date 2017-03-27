Menu
India vs Australia, Stats: Umesh Yadav records best wickets tally in a series

Umesh Yadav finishes the four-match series with 17 wickets at an average of 23.41, His previous best was 14 wickets, also against Australia.

umesh yadav, umesh yadav australia, umesh yadav india australia, umesh yadav wickets, india vs australia, ind vs aus, india australia test series, ind aus tests, india australia 4th test stats, india australia stats, cricket news, sports news, indian express Umesh Yadav finishes the Dharamsala Test with a total of five wickets. (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights at the end of day three of the fourth and final cricket Test between India and Australia at HPCA stadium on Monday.

# Ravindra Jadja (63) posted his highest score against Australia, eclipsing the 54 not out at Ranchi earlier this month.

# Jadeja’s second fifty vs Australia is his seventh in Tests. For the first time, he has recorded six fifties in a season in Tests.

# Jadeja and Saha were involved in a stand of 96 – the second highest seventh-wicket partnership for India vs Australia in the present series behind the 199 between Pujara and Saha at Ranchi in the third Test.

# Jadeja’s home record as a bowler in Tests is quite impressive, taking 121 wickets (ave.19.88) in 22 Tests.

# Jadeja’s impressive record as an all-rounder in a season in Tests is quite rare. He became the third all-rounder to score 500 runs or more and bag 50 wickets or more – his aggregate as a batsman being 556 (ave.42.76) and 71 wickets (ave.22.83) in 13 Tests – the first two all-rounders were Kapil Dev in 1979-80 and Mitchell Johnson in 2008-09.

# Nathan Lyon’s fifth five-wicket haul vs India is his ninth in Tests.

# Lyon’s wicket-aggregate of 64 (ave. 33.01) in 14 Tests is the second highest by a spinner against India next only to Muttiah Muralitharan’s 105 (ave.32.61) in 22 Tests.

# Umesh Yadav has bowled splendidly in the series – his tally being 17 wickets at 23.41 runs apiece – his best tally in a Test rubber, eclipsing the 14 (ave.39.35) in the four-Test rubber vs Australia in 2011-12.

# David Warner has been a mediocre performer in the series, failing to manage even 200 runs – his aggregate being 193 (ave.24.12) – the least number of runs scored by him in a four-Test series. His only other instance of less than 200 runs in a four-Test series being 195 (ave.24.37) vs India in 2012-13.

# Steven Smith has amassed 499 runs (ave. 71.28) in the four-Test series – the second highest tally by an Australian skipper in a Test series vs India behind the 594 (ave. 59.40) in 12 innings (six Tests) by Kim Hughes in 1979-80.

# India need 87 runs to register a win. The lowest total they had failed to chase was 120 when they were bundled out at 81 vs West Indies at Bridgetown in March 1997.

# Four times, Australia have failed to face 150 overs, losing all 20 wickets in a Test match against India –
Melbourne 1977-78, Mumbai 2004-05, Perth 2007-08 and Dharamsala 2016-17. Overall, there have been 47 instances of such a happening in Tests vs India.

