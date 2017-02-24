India vs Australia Stats: Steve O’Keefe records third best figures by visiting left-arm spinner

Steve O’Keefe picked up his best figures in the first innings of the Pune Test. (Source: PTI) Steve O’Keefe picked up his best figures in the first innings of the Pune Test. (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights on the second day of the opening cricket Test between India and Australia in Pune. At close of play, Australia led India by 398 runs with the visitors holding firm at 143/4.

# India’s 105 is their fifth lowest completed innings totals vs Australia in Tests – their second lowest vs

Australia in Tests in India behind the 104 at Mumbai.

# India were 94 for three at one time, losing their last seven wickets for eleven runs – their worst ever seven-wicket collapse in Tests, obliterating the 18 vs New Zealand at Christchurch in 1989-90.

# KL Rahul’s 64 is his second highest score vs Australia next only to the 110 at Sydney in January 2015.

# Rahul scored 60.95% of runs (64 out of 105) – the fourth highest by an Indian player and the third highest by any batsman against Australia

# Virat Kohli has registered his first duck as captain in International matches – Tests/ODIs/T20Is.

# After recording a duck vs England in the Cardiff ODI on August 27, 2014, he was without a duck in 104 consecutive innings in International cricket.

# Kohli’s fifth duck in Tests is his second vs Australia – his first being at Melbourne in December 2011.

# Kohli’s previous four innings vs Australia in Tests were – 169 & 54 at Melbourne and 147 & 46 at Sydney in the 2014-15 series.

# Wriddhiman Saha’s fifth duck in Tests is his second vs Australia.

# Saha’s performance vs Australia has been poor in Tests, aggregating 111 at an average of 15.85 in seven innings in Tests.

# Shaun Marsh has recorded his fourth duck vs India – his eighth in Tests.

# In eight Tests vs India, Marsh is averaging only 20.50 – his tally being 287 runs in 14 innings, including two fifties.

# Steve O’Keefe (6/35) has recorded his first five-wicket haul in Tests, eclipsing the 3 for 53 vs Pakistan at Sydney in January 2017. His excellent bowling figures are the second best by an Australian left-arm spinner vs India in Tests behind the 6 for 9 by Michael Clarke at Mumbai in November 2004.

# In all, O’Keefe’s performance is the third best by a visiting left-arm spinner in Tests in India. England’s Hedley Verity remains the only bowler to bag seven wickets – 7 for 49 off 23.5 overs at Chennai in February 1934.

# Steven Smith is the eleventh batsman from Australia to complete 1000 runs or more vs India in Tests – his aggregate being 1016 runs at an average of 92.36, including four centuries and four fifties, in only seven Tests.

# Smith is the fifth batsman to complete 1,000 runs in only seven Tests, joining Everton Weekes, Younis Khan, Andy Flower and Matthew Hayden.

# Smith’s impressive average of 92.36 is the third highest among the players with 1,000 runs or more in Tests vs India – the highest being 106.78 by Sir Everton Weekes (WI).

# Ravichandran Ashwin took his tally of wickets to 67 at 24.31 in ten Tests – the second highest tally in a season next only to the 78 (ave.16.24) in 12 Tests by Dale Steyn (SA) in 2007-08.