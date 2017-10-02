India vs Australia Stats: Rohit Sharma only behind Sachin Tendulkar for most centuries vs Australia in ODIs

Rohit Sharma’s tenth Man of the Match award in ODIs is his fourth against Australia. (Source: PTI) Rohit Sharma’s tenth Man of the Match award in ODIs is his fourth against Australia. (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights of the fifth and final ODI between India and Australia at Jamtha.

# India (4-1) have won four matches in a bilateral ODI series for the first time vs Australia.

# India have won all three ODIs vs Australia at Jamtha, Nagpur – by 99 runs on October 28, 2009; by 6 wickets on October 31, 2013 and by 7 wickets on October 1, 2017.

# Rohit Sharma (125 off 109 balls) has recorded his 14th century in ODIs – his sixth vs Australia.

# Of his 14 centuries, nine have been registered by Rohit in a winning cause.

# Rohit’s tally of six hundreds against Australia is the joint-second highest by a batsman in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar holds a record with nine centuries and Desmond Haynes had six vs Australia.

# In ODIs this year, Rohit has posted four centuries – a distinction recorded by him for the first time, outstripping the 3 registered by him in 2015.

# Rohit is averaging 66.37 in ODIs vs Australia – his tally being 1593 in 28 innings, including six hundreds and five fifties. Among the batsmen with 1,000 runs or more in ODIs involving India and Australia, his average is the highest.

# Rohit’s tenth Man of the Match award in ODIs is his fourth vs Australia.

# Under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, Rohit enjoys an excellent record in ODIs – his tally being 1481 at an average of 64.39 in 28 matches, including five hundreds and seven fifties.

# Rohit Sharma took 162 innings to complete his 6,000 runs. He has become the ninth Indian batsman to accomplish the feat in ODIs. He is the third fastest to this milestone for India next only to the 136 innings by Virat Kohli and 147 by Sourav Ganguly.

# Rohit took 42 innings to reach 2,000 runs in ODIs in India – the quickest by an Indian batsman, surpassing Sourav Ganguly’s feat of reaching the milestone in 45 innings.

# In three successive bilateral ODI series vs Australia, Rohit Sharma has top-scored for India – 491 runs (ave.122.75) in six innings in 2013-14; 441 (ave.110.25) in five innings in 2015-16 and 296 (ave.59.20) in five innings in 2017-18.

# Aaron Finch has totalled 250 runs in three innings, including a hundred and a fifty, at an average of 83.33, which is his highest in a bilateral series/tournament, consisting of two or more matches.

# Axar Patel (3/38) has recorded his best bowling figures vs Australia apart from his best in India in ODIs. In all, Patel’s excellent performance is his second best in ODIs next only to the 3 for 34 vs Sri Lanka at Dambulla on August 20, 2017.

# Hardik Pandya got his first Player of the series award in ODIs – his tally being 222 runs (ave.55.50), 6 wickets (ave.31.33) and two catches.

# Ajinkya Rahane, for the second time, has posted four fifty-plus innings in succession in ODIs – 55 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata; 70 at Holkar Stadium, Indore; 53 at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and 61 at Jamtha, Nagpur – all four in the just concluded series. He had first achieved the feat this year vs West Indies – 62 & 103 at Port of Spain; 72 & 60 at North Sound.

# Rahane has become the fourth Indian batsman to post four consecutive fifty-plus innings vs Australia. He has joined Virat Kohli (twice), Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

# The Indian opening pairs have recorded eight century partnerships this year – the most for India in a calendar year in ODIs, eclipsing the seven each registered for them in 2002 and 2007. This is a record by any team in a calendar year.

# Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma have recorded three consecutive century stands for the first wicket – 139 at Indore on September 24; 106 at Bengaluru on September 28 and 124 at Nagpur on October 1 – all three vs Australia. They became the second Indian opening pair and the third overall to accomplish the feat – the first two being 4 by Imran Farhat and Yasir Hameed (vs New Zealand) 3 by Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (one each against Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka).

# Rahane and Sharma became the first Indian opening pair to register three consecutive century stands in the same series in ODIs.

# Since January 2013, Virat Kohli has missed a century in a bilateral series of five matches for the first time.

