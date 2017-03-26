India vs Australia Stats: Ravindra Jadeja joins elite list

Ravindra Jadeja is in good form for India, with both bat and ball. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja is in good form for India, with both bat and ball. (Source: AP)

Statistical highlights of the second day of the fourth cricket Test between India and Australia in Dharamsala on Sunday.

# Cheteshwar Pujara (57) has posted his 15th fifty in Tests — his sixth vs Australia.

# Pujara’s record in Tests in Asia is outstanding — his tally being 2942 at an average of 66.86 in 31 Tests, including ten hundreds and twelve fifties.

# Pujara took his tally of runs this season to 1316 (ave.65.80) in 13 Tests, including four hundreds and eight fifties — an Indian record. The only batsman to make more runs in a season than Pujara is Ricky Ponting — 1483 (ave.78.05) in 12 Tests in the 2005-06 season.

# Pujara’s tally of 1101 at an average of 57.94, including two centuries and six fifties, in twelve Tests vs Australia, is his highest against any team, eclipsing the 1061 (ave.46.13) in 14 Tests vs England.

# Pujara’s impressive tally of 405 (ave. 67.50) in the current series is the highest by an Indian batsman. Only Steven Smith has managed more runs than him — 482 at 80.33.

# Lokesh Rahul took his tally to 342 at an average of 57.00 in six innings in the current rubber — his first ever instance of 300 runs or more in a Test series.

# Rahul has registered five fifties, including four in a row, for the first time in a Test series. Only Murali Vijay amongst Indian openers, has recorded five fifty-plus innings in a Test series vs Australia — in 2014-15 in Australia. Sunil Gavaskar remains the only Indian opener to hit five fifty-plus innings in a series three times.

# Rahul is the third Indian batsman after Dilip Sardesai (vs England in 1963-64) and Gundappa Viswanath (vs Australia in 1977-78) to register five fifties without posting a century in the series.

# Jadeja became just the third all-rounder to amass 500 runs and capture 50 wickets in the same season in Tests – 509 runs and 68 wickets in 13 Tests. Kapil Dev had achieved the feat in 1979-80 while Mitchell Johnson had recorded the distinction in 2008-09.

# During the course of his unbeaten 16, Jadeja became the tenth Indian all-rounder to complete the double of 1000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests.

# Nathan Lyon has bagged 63 wickets at 33.14 runs apiece in 14 Tests vs India, equalling Lance Gibbs’ tally of 63 (ave. 23.28) in 15 Tests. Only one spinner has taken more wickets vs India than Lyon — Muttiah Mualitharan’s tally of 105 (ave.32.61) in 22 Tests.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now