India vs Australia Stats, Highlights: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni for most consecutive wins

India went 1-0 up against Australia in Chennai in the five-match ODI series.

India clinched 26-run win over Australia in the first ODI of five-match series in Chennai. Defending a revised target of 164 runs from 21 overs, the Virat Kohli-led India restricted Steve Smith’s men to 137/9 to take 1-0 lead in the series. A lot of records were tumbled during India’s win and here we take a look at some of them.

* Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni’s record of most number of wins by an Indian captain across all formats. Kohli now has 10 wins to his name while Dhoni had 9.

* This is the first ever win by India at Chepauk against Australia. The two sides have clashed once before this game where they stood on the losing side at the venue. India lost to Australia by 1 run back in 1987.

* MS Dhoni averages more than 100 at Chepauk.

* Dhoni went on to score his 100th international half-century and 66th in ODIs.

*Dhoni scored a total of 241 runs before getting dismissed in this first ODI. He remained unbeaten in four previous innings against Sri Lanka.

* Hardik Pandya smashed three consecutive sixes for the fourth time in his international career. He hit three sixes off Adam Zampa on Sunday

*Pandya surpassed his previous best individual ODI score of 76 that came against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final. He scored 83 against Australia at Chepauk.

