Only in Express
  • India vs Australia Stats, Highlights: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni for most consecutive wins

India vs Australia Stats, Highlights: Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni for most consecutive wins

India clinched 26-run win over Australia in the first ODI of five-match series in Chennai. Defending a revised target of 164 runs from 21 overs, the Virat Kohli-led India restricted Steve Smith's men to 137/9 to take 1-0 lead in the series.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 18, 2017 4:55 pm
India vs Australia, Australia tour of India 2017, Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, sports news, cricket, Indian Express India went 1-0 up against Australia in Chennai in the five-match ODI series. (Source: AP)
Related News

India clinched 26-run win over Australia in the first ODI of five-match series in Chennai. Defending a revised target of 164 runs from 21 overs, the Virat Kohli-led India restricted Steve Smith’s men to 137/9 to take 1-0 lead in the series. A lot of records were tumbled during India’s win and here we take a look at some of them.

* Virat Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni’s record of most number of wins by an Indian captain across all formats. Kohli now has 10 wins to his name while Dhoni had 9.

* This is the first ever win by India at Chepauk against Australia. The two sides have clashed once before this game where they stood on the losing side at the venue. India lost to Australia by 1 run back in 1987.

* MS Dhoni averages more than 100 at Chepauk.

* Dhoni went on to score his 100th international half-century and 66th in ODIs.

*Dhoni scored a total of 241 runs before getting dismissed in this first ODI. He remained unbeaten in four previous innings against Sri Lanka.

* Hardik Pandya smashed three consecutive sixes for the fourth time in his international career. He hit three sixes off Adam Zampa on Sunday

*Pandya surpassed his previous best individual ODI score of 76 that came against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final. He scored 83 against Australia at Chepauk.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 17, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
37
Zone B - Match 83
FT
37
Match Tied
Sep 19, 201720:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone A - match 84
Sep 19, 201721:00 IST
Harivansh Tana Bhagat Indoor Stadium, Ranchi
VS
Zone B - Match 85

Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 