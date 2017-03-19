India vs Australia stats: Cheteshwar Pujara the fourth batsman to face more than 500 balls against Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha were involved in a stand of 199 – an Indian partnership record for the seventh-wicket vs Australia in Test. (Source: PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha were involved in a stand of 199 – an Indian partnership record for the seventh-wicket vs Australia in Test. (Source: PTI)

Statistical highlights after the fourth day of the third cricket Test between India and Australia:

# India (603/9d) have recorded their sixth total of 600-plus vs Australia in Tests. Their top score being 705 for seven wickets declared at Sydney in January 2004.

# Wriddhiman Saha (117) has posted his highest Test score – his first century vs Australia is his third in Tests.

# Saha has scored a hundred each in three different batting positions – as number 6, 7 and 8.

# Saha’s tally of three hundreds is the second highest by an Indian wicketkeeper next only to Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s six.

# Saha is the fourth Indian wicketkeeper to hit a century vs Australia in Tests. Mahendra Singh Dhoni had scored 224 at Chennai in February 2013; Nayan Mongia 152 at Delhi in October 1996; Syed Kirmani 101 not out at Mumbai in November 1979.

# Saha’s superb knock is the highest by India’s number eight batsman vs Australia in Tests – the fourth highest by an Indian player overall at this batting position.

# Pujara and Saha were involved in a stand of 199 – an Indian partnership record for the seventh-wicket vs Australia in Tests, eclipsing the 132 by Hemu Adhikari and Vijay Hazare at Adelaide in 1947-48.

# Pujara has become the eleventh Indian batsman to complete 1,000 runs or more vs Australia in Tests – his aggregate being 1044 (ave.58.00) in 20 innings (11 Tests).

# Of the eleven Indian batsmen with 1,000 runs or more vs Australia in Tests, just three batsmen have managed 2,000 runs or more – Sachin Tendulkar (3630), VVS Laxman (2434) and Rahul Dravid (2143).

# Pujara has taken 521 balls to reach his double century – the slowest double century by an Indian batsman, outstripping the 488 balls taken by Navjot Singh Sidhu (201 off 491 balls) vs West Indies at Port of Spain in March 1997.

# Pujara (202 off 525 balls) has become the first Indian batsman to face 500 balls or more in Tests, surpassing the 495 balls taken by Rahul Dravid to score 270 vs Pakistan at Rawalpindi in 2003-04.

# Pujara is the fourth batsman after Wally Hammond (thrice), Len Hutton and Ken Barrington to face 500 balls or more against Australia.

# Steve O’Keefe, for the first time, has bowled more than 30 overs in an innings – 77-17-199-3. The last time a bowler has bowled 75 overs or more was Zimbabwe’s Ray Price -79-19-181-5 in South Africa’s innings of 519 for eight wickets declared at Bulawayo in September 2001.

# Just one bowler has bowled more overs in an innings vs India than O’Keefe – Pakistan’s Haseeb Ahsan – 84-19-202-6 at Corporation Stadium, Chennai in January 1961.

# India have faced 210 overs – the most by them against Australia in a Test innings – their fourth highest overall -the highest being 241.5 while scoring 531 for seven wickets declared vs New Zealand at Delhi in December 1955.

# David Warner is averaging 21.83 in six innings in the present series – his tally being 131. The said performance is his worst in a three-Test series.

# Pujara became the fourth Indian batsman to manage 2000 runs in a first-class season, joining Mohinder Amarnath in 1982-83, Sunil Gavaskar in 1978-79 and Mohammad Azharuddin in 2016. He became the first batsman to amass 2000 runs in an Indian first-class season.

