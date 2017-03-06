India vs Australia Statistics: Virat Kohli’s Test average falls below 50 with poor show

In six Tests against Australia in India, Virat Kohli averages 36.00. (Source: AP) In six Tests against Australia in India, Virat Kohli averages 36.00. (Source: AP)

Statistical highlights on day three of the second cricket Test between India and Australia, here today.

# Ravindra Jadeja’s performance (6/63) is his second best in Tests behind 7 for 48 vs England at Chennai in 2016-17.

# Jadeja’s figures are the second best by an Indian left-arm spinner vs Australia, next only to 7/98 by Bishan Singh Bedi at Kolkata in 1969-70.

# Jadeja’s second five-wicket haul vs Australia is his seventh in Tests. His first five-wicket instance against them was 5 for 58 at Delhi in March 2013.

# Jadeja enjoys an impressive record vs Australia — his tally being 35 at 17.74 runs apiece at a strike rate of 46.6 in six Tests.

# Matthew Wade’s 40 is his second highest score vs Indiain Tests, next only to 62 at Hyderabad in March 2013.

# Nathan Lyon’s third duck vs India (one each at Melbourne, Pune and Bangalore) is his eighth in Tests.

# KL Rahul, playing in his 15th Test, has completed his 1000 runs — 1022 runs at an average of 40.88, including four hundreds and four fifties.

# Rahul, with 90 & 51, has achieved the distinction of scoring a fifty-plus in each innings of a Test match for the first time. With a fifty (64) in the Pune Test, he has scored three fifties in a Test series for the first time.

# Rahul became the third opening batsman to record 50-plus in each innings of a Test match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore. West Indian Gordon Greenidge had posted 93 & 107 in 1974-75 and India’s Ajay Jadeja 59 & 73 vs New Zealand in 1995-96.

# Rahul is the first batsman to manage 200 runs or more in the present series — his tally being 215 (ave.53.75) in four innings.

# Virat Kohli has managed just 40 runs (ave.10.00) in four innings in the series — his worst average in Tests, eclipsing the 13.40 (134 in 10 innings) vs England in England in 2014.

# Kohli’s Test career average fell below 50 (49.90) with his performance in the current rubber.

# In six Tests vs Australia in India, Kohli is averaging 36.00 — his tally being 324 in 10 innings, including a century and a fifty.

# Cheteshwar Pujara, since posting 73 at Adelaide in December 2014, has recorded his first fifty in nine innings against Australia — 79 not out.

# Overall, Pujara has an excellent record against Australia — his tally being 829 in 10 Tests at an average of 51.81, including a century and five fifties.

# Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane were associated in an unbroken stand of 93 for the fifth wicket — the highest stand on either side in the current rubber, eclipsing the 82 for the first wicket between David Warner and Matt Renshaw at Pune.

# The pair is the first to face 200 balls (203) or more in the current series apart from the first pair to bat in a complete session without being dismissed.