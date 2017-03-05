India vs Australia Statistics: R Ashwin overtakes Anil Kumble, sets new Indian record

David Warner has been dismissed by R Ashwin 10 times in International matches. (Source: Reuters) David Warner has been dismissed by R Ashwin 10 times in International matches. (Source: Reuters)

Statistical highlights on day two of the second cricket Test between India and Australia.

# Ravichandran Ashwin has bagged David Warner’s wicket eight times in Tests – the most times a bowler has taken his wicket. The tally is the most times he has dismissed a batsman.

# Warner has been dismissed by Ashwin 10 times in International matches (Tests/ODIs/T20Is) – the most times a bowler has bagged his wicket. James Anderson has taken his wicket nine times, followed by eight times each by Dale Steyn and Stuart Broad.

# Warner’s performance in Tests in India has been mediocre, scoring 276 in eleven innings at an average of 25.09. His tally includes two fifties.

# Steven Smith has registered strike rate of 15.38 during his innings of 8 off 52 balls – the worst by an Australian skipper vs India in Tests (minimum qualification: 50 balls), eclipsing the 16.43 registered by Mark Taylor, during his score of 12 off 73 balls in Chennai in the 1997-98 series.

# Mitchell Marsh’s first duck vs India is his fourth in Tests. After averaging 37.42 in Tests in the calendar year 2014, he has averaged 15.11 in 2015; 20.72 in 2016 and 11.66 in 2017.

# Under Smith’s captaincy in 15 Tests, Mitchell Marsh has registered just one fifty – 53 vs Sri Lanka at Colombo (SSC) in August 2016.

# Shaun Marsh’s third fifty vs India is his sixth in Tests – his first fifty vs India being 99 at Melbourne in December 2014 followed by 73 at Sydney in January 2015.

# Shaun Marsh enjoys an outstanding record in the Indian subcontinent in five Tests – his aggregate being 475 (ave.59.37) in eight innings, including two centuries and two fifties.

# Ashwin has bowled 616.5 overs in the 2016-17 season, setting a record for a season, outstripping the 612.1 bowled by Anil Kumble during the 2004-05 season.

# Matt Renshaw (60) has posted his second fifty vs India – his third in Tests – his first fifty vs India was 68 in the Pune Test.

# Renshaw, in his first nine Test innings, is averaging 59.25 – his aggregate being 474 at a strike rate of 44.80, including a hundred and three fifties.

# Nine fifty-plus stands have been recorded in the present series – 7 by Australia and just two by India.