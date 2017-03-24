India Vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer has a knock at the nets as India prepare for Virat Kohli-less Test

Indian cricket players warm up during a practice session ahead of the last test match against Australia at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. (Source: PTI) Indian cricket players warm up during a practice session ahead of the last test match against Australia at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. (Source: PTI)

Ahead of the fourth and final test at Dharamsala team India headed out to the nets for a some final preparations and sorting out the areas which needed some fine tuning. Shreyas Iyer, who has been called as backup, was seen batting and fielded during pre-match training session.

However, uncertainty over Virat Kohli’s participation in 4th Test loomed large, as he did not bat in the nets. However, he only a bit of gingerly knocking on the sides.

In the press conference when he was asked if he felt any discomfort in his shoulder, Virat Kohli replied that it didn’t feel normal. Virat Kohli informed that a call on his participation in the fourth Test will be taken later tonight or tomorrow before the game begins and he will play only]if he is 100% fit.

Another India player who has suffered shoulder injury this series, Murali Vijay, didn’t participate in the nets either. KL Rahul (who is also carrying a shoulder injury) did slip catching drills – not his usual position but one which normally Vijay and Kohli occupy.

Injuries have become a major concern for the hosts as they have been loosing players consistently throughout the home season. KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha and Bhuvneshwar Kumar sufferd some form of bruise or the other. Team India physio Patrick Farhart has been overworked as a result. With India playing more Tests in the coming months, India will have to devise a solid plan to manage injuries in the team.

Meanwhile, India have enjoyed a fruitful run in this home season of Tests. However, the challenge for India will emerge in the 2018/19 season, where they will have tours to England and Australia.

