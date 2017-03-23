India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer called up for fourth Test at Dharamsala

Shreyas Iyer produced a masterclass to school Australia in the practice game at CCI in Mumbai. (Source: PTI) Shreyas Iyer produced a masterclass to school Australia in the practice game at CCI in Mumbai. (Source: PTI)

Shreyas Iyer has been called up for the fourth Test to be played between India and Australia. It is still unclear as to who he is replacing and whether he will be included the playing XI. Iyer was by the BCCI on Thursday evening to report to Dharamsala where India play the final Test against Australia. Iyer has been taken into the side as a backup to Kohli.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had given India’s net session a miss as he is nursing a shoulder injury. But he was present at the ground with his teammates. With a bandaged right shoulder, Kohli took part in the customary warm-up. He also did some under-arm throwing during fielding practice.

Virat Kohli had sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in the third Test at Ranchi. (Source: PTI) Virat Kohli had sustained a shoulder injury while fielding in the third Test at Ranchi. (Source: PTI)

Kohli had sustained a shoulder injury while fielding on the boundary line in the third Test at Ranchi. He sat out for the rest of the day’s play. He did come out to bat and also took the field for Australia’s second innings. Even at practice at Dharamsala, Kohli did have bandages along his right shoulder.

Shreyas Iyer had a stellar season in the recently concluded Ranji Trophy. He had also smashed a 100 for India A against Bangladesh in a practice match. Later he scored an unbeaten double ton against Australia for their practice match ahead of the ongoing series.

