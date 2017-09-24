India vs Australia: Shame for Australia that they lost first two matches, says Michael Kasprowicz

Australia lost the first ODI by 26 runs and suffered a 50-run defeat in the second ODI. (Source: AP) Australia lost the first ODI by 26 runs and suffered a 50-run defeat in the second ODI. (Source: AP)

Australia’s struggle to bat against spin on the subcontinent pitches has continued in India as they find themselves 0-2 down in the on-going five-match ODI series. However, former pacer Michael Kasprowicz hopes that Steve Smith-led side can make a comeback in the third one-dayer at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Kasprowicz feels that the visitors will be looking to correct their mistakes which they did in the previous two matches and adjust their skills. “The toughest thing about playing cricket is adjusting and adapting your skills. Unfortunately, it takes a little bit of time and there’s not much time in 50-over cricket to do that. It’s a shame for Australia that they lost first two matches.”

During an interaction with ANI on the sidelines of a programme hosted by the Australian High Commission, the 45-year-old fast bowler admitted that Australia have always found it difficult to tackle spin on Indian wickets. “We have always found it difficult to adjusting to spin in these conditions. It’s part of life, playing cricket in the subcontinent. So, I don’t think that’s going to be a big deal,” he said

During the pre-match conference, vice-captain David Warner, who has only scored 26 runs in two matches, had denied having any problem against Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep and Chahal have troubled Australian batsmen in both the matches and the visitors have looked clueless against the Indian spinners. Kuldeep-Chahal pair has bagged ten wickets in the first two ODIs.

With both batting and bowling looking inferior to that of India’s, Kasprowicz believes if the Australians manage to execute their plans well then they can keep the series alive.

“If they just exercise their skills, strategy wise I think they will be fine, they have some good plans and would have prepared really well. It’s just about executing those plans,” he concluded.

