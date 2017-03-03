India vs Australia, 2nd Test: When is India vs Australia 2nd Test in Bangalore, what time does it start, live streaming online and live TV coverage

India vs Australia, 2nd Test: The second Test of the four-match Test series begins in Bangalore. (Source: PTI) India vs Australia, 2nd Test: The second Test of the four-match Test series begins in Bangalore. (Source: PTI)

For the first time in this domestic season, India have their backs against the wall. A Test loss and there are question marks galore for the team, for the coaching staff and for the fans. There are questions about the team, the composition, the confidence of the team and the biggest of it all – the surface. ICC match referee Chris Broad rated the Pune surface as ‘poor’ which resulted in a 333-run loss for the home side – first home loss for skipper Virat Kohli. Steve O’Keefe was the man of the match in that Pune Test as he picked up six-for in both the innings for staggering show in his young career.

The second Test provides India a chance to show their best, something they’ve already done this domestic season with whitewash wins against New Zealand (3-0), England (4-0) and Bangladesh (1-0). While the loss in Pune has caused a blip, it gives the home side reason to prove themselves to everyone involved. Even with Australia winning their first Test in India in 13 years, it is still not all-Australia as Michael Clarke stated visitor’s job won’t be easy if the hosts bat first.

When is India vs Australia 2nd Test in Bangalore?

The second Test of the four-match series between India and Australia starts in Bangalore from March 4. It will be played out at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in the city.

What time does India vs Australia 2nd Test start?

The play on day one of the second Test between India and Australia will start at 0930 hours IST. The coverage will start at the broadcasting channel from 0830 hrs IST.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of India vs Australia 2nd Test?

The TV channels that will be showing the second Test between India and Australia are Star Sports 1 in English commentary and Star Sports 3 in Hindi commentary. The HD versions of these will also broadcast the match.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs Australia 2nd Test?

You can watch the live streaming on of India vs Australia 2nd Test on Hotstar.com. You can also follow scores and commentary on Indianexpress.com

What are the squads of two teams for India vs Australia second Test?

India squad for first two Tests: Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma,Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav,Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya

Australia squad: Steve Smith (capt), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Jackson Bird, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve O’Keefe, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade

