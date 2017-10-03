Only in Express
  Rohit Sharma interviews India's mystery spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav on female fans, favourite actress, dream car

Rohit Sharma interviews India’s mystery spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav on female fans, favourite actress, dream car

Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav discuss attention from girls, favourite actresses and what they do to relax amid grueling schedule.

October 3, 2017
Rohit Sharma interviewed Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in a jovial chat.
With the series against Australia in the bag and T20Is a few days away, it was time for the players to unwind, relax and talk things off the field for a change. And for that, who better to chit-chat with newer members of the squad – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav – than Rohit Sharma? The trio discussed attention from girls, favourite actresses and what they do to relax amid grueling schedule.

Rohit Sharma: You have a huge fan following, especially women. How do you handle that?

Yuzvendra Chahal: Although I speak a lot, I go shut when there is a girl in front of me. If I know someone for 5 or 6 years that is fine, else if someone comes in front of me for the first time, I just can’t speak and end up smiling and walking off.

Kuldeep Yadav: For me it is not a problem because I anyway don’t speak much so if I know someone for a while, I do have a small conversation, else it is the same like him as I am also very shy. Haven’t been around women much. Even during school days the focus was more on practice. I can handle it but it’s not really tough.

Rohit Sharma: What do you do when not playing? What are your off field interests?

Yuzvendra Chahal: I can’t stay inside the room as I feel irritated. Even if I am not going to party somewhere, I like to go out for dinners. I love going to places where there is loud music.

Kuldeep Yadav: I don’t like going out that much unless it is with good friends. I prefer staying indoors and I love soccer. So even though I can’t play that well, I like watching it. I have had quite a few injuries as a kid and so I am scared of playing football. I have a simple life and I keep it that way.

Rohit Sharma: Time for some rapid fire questions! Your favourite actress?

Yuzvendra Chahal: Katrina Kaif

Kuldeep Yadav: Jacqueline Fernandez

Rohit Sharma: One car you would want to own?

Yuzvendra Chahal: Porsche. Even a second hand would do!

Kuldeep Yadav: Mustang

Rohit Sharma: Dream date destination?

Yuzvendra Chahal: Bora Bora (Island in French Polynesia)

Kuldeep Yadav: Paris

Rohit Sharma: A number you wish to have in your contact list?

Yuzvendra Chahal: The Rock! Dwayne Johnson?

Kuldeep Yadav: Definitely. Neymar Jr. He’s my favourite and would love to talk to him or meet him.

