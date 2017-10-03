Rohit Sharma interviews India’s mystery spinners Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav on female fans, favourite actress, dream car

Rohit Sharma interviewed Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in a jovial chat. (Source: BCCI) Rohit Sharma interviewed Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav in a jovial chat. (Source: BCCI)

With the series against Australia in the bag and T20Is a few days away, it was time for the players to unwind, relax and talk things off the field for a change. And for that, who better to chit-chat with newer members of the squad – Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav – than Rohit Sharma? The trio discussed attention from girls, favourite actresses and what they do to relax amid grueling schedule.

Rohit Sharma: You have a huge fan following, especially women. How do you handle that?

Yuzvendra Chahal: Although I speak a lot, I go shut when there is a girl in front of me. If I know someone for 5 or 6 years that is fine, else if someone comes in front of me for the first time, I just can’t speak and end up smiling and walking off.

Kuldeep Yadav: For me it is not a problem because I anyway don’t speak much so if I know someone for a while, I do have a small conversation, else it is the same like him as I am also very shy. Haven’t been around women much. Even during school days the focus was more on practice. I can handle it but it’s not really tough.

Rohit Sharma: What do you do when not playing? What are your off field interests?

Yuzvendra Chahal: I can’t stay inside the room as I feel irritated. Even if I am not going to party somewhere, I like to go out for dinners. I love going to places where there is loud music.

Kuldeep Yadav: I don’t like going out that much unless it is with good friends. I prefer staying indoors and I love soccer. So even though I can’t play that well, I like watching it. I have had quite a few injuries as a kid and so I am scared of playing football. I have a simple life and I keep it that way.

Rohit Sharma: Time for some rapid fire questions! Your favourite actress?

Yuzvendra Chahal: Katrina Kaif

Kuldeep Yadav: Jacqueline Fernandez

Rohit Sharma: One car you would want to own?

Yuzvendra Chahal: Porsche. Even a second hand would do!

Kuldeep Yadav: Mustang

Rohit Sharma: Dream date destination?

Yuzvendra Chahal: Bora Bora (Island in French Polynesia)

Kuldeep Yadav: Paris

Rohit Sharma: A number you wish to have in your contact list?

Yuzvendra Chahal: The Rock! Dwayne Johnson?

Kuldeep Yadav: Definitely. Neymar Jr. He’s my favourite and would love to talk to him or meet him.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd