India vs Australia: Relive Indian cricket team’s winning moments in Bangalore, watch videos

India bounced back from a disheartening loss of 333-run on Pune to a morale-boosting win the second Test against Australia in Bangalore and levelled the series 1-1. The Virat Kohli-led side settled score with Australia as they win by 75-run. R Ashwin was the star performer for India as he picked up six wickets in the second innings to help India defend a small total of 187. Indian seamers Umesh Yadav (2/30) and Ishant Sharma(1/28) also supported him.

Australia lost last six wickets for 11 runs and Ashwin picked up last two wickets in an over to end the innings. The final wicket to fall was Nathan Lyon. Ashwin bowled a full length delivery to Lyon, who tried to work it on the on-side. But managed to hit it straight back to Ashwin, who accepted the catch.

The Indian team celebrated the win and Kohli, as usual, was an animated self. Ashwin later declared the win as the best of his career.

Set a target of 188 to win, Australia seemed to in a position of chasing it down with Steve Smith and Shaun Marsh in the middle. They scored some quick runs, especially Smith who did not let any of the Indian bowlers to dominate him.

But in the over number 20, one of Umesh’s delivery kept low and was went almost along the turf. It hit Smith on the pads and he was adjudged lef-before.

After seven more wickets, India had the winning moment. Both teams now go to Ranchi for the third Test of the four-match series.

