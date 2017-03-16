India vs Australia: Ravindra Jadeja takes a brilliant reflex catch, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of David Warner (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of David Warner (Source: AP)

After notching up 1000 runs against India in Tests David Warner was dismissed against the run of play in the 10th over of Day 1 of the third Test. Much of the credit goes to bowler Ravindra Jadeja who took a brilliant reflex catch.

It was a high full toss delivery and Warner somehow managed to hit it back straight towards the umpire. Jadeja with a brilliant reflex action plucked it out of thin air. Both bowler and batsman seemed surprised. Warner for such a poor delivery that he sliced it and Jadeja for Warner finding him instead of the roads outside the stadium. While Warner was visibly shocked to react, his partner at the other end, Matt Renshaw, was perplexed at the sequence of events

Meanwhile, at lunch Australia were placed at 109/3. Contrary to all pre-match predictions about the pitch, this one has played quite well. True bounce on offer and great value for shots on a quick outfield. Apart from Warner gifting his wicket to a full toss and a couple of other wickets to fall, Steve Smith will be happy with how things have gone so far. Yes the odd ball has held up, but apart from that, it seems like perfect batting conditions.

