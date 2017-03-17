Ravindra Jadeja pulls off a no-look back-flick run out, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja produced a Dhoni-esque no-look run out. Ravindra Jadeja produced a Dhoni-esque no-look run out.

If a fifer and a gorgeous delivery to dismiss Pat Cummins weren’t enough for Ravindra Jadeja to make a mark in the first innings of the third Test between India and Australia in Ranchi, he pulled off a sublime run out of Josh Hazlewood to ensure he would definitely be part of the highlights later on in the day. Jadeja is a very good fielder in the deep and has a dangerous throwing ability from the boundary but this time he produced the goods much closer to the stumps. With just a wicket to fall and dismiss Australia on the second day in Ranchi, the left-arm spinner got the job done to have Hazlewood run out.

As Steve Smith, who finished with an unbeaten 178, tried to steal a second, the throw is off the target but Jadeja moves away from his regular standing place to collect and then with his back to the stumps, just casually flicks it to hit the stumps.

Australia would thus be bowled out for 451 runs and take a well deserved advantage in the third Test which could decide which way the series would go with the fourth Test due to be played in Dharamsala.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd